CSTD New Products

Introducing Hedge Cement Tiles by Jim Isermann

October 7, 2020
KEYWORDS color / combinations / design / hedge
Order Reprints
No Comments

RIVERSIDE, CA -- Tesselle recently announced its first exclusive collaboration with an outside designer. The Hedge Cement Tiles, which are in stock in four color combinations, were designed by Palm Springs-based artist, Jim Isermann. Hedge is composed of two modules that create a myriad of eye-catching patterns.
Jim’s career as a fine artist includes a wide array of museum, gallery, public arts and education projects, and Hedge is currently on display as a large-scale art installation at the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center. Jim is known for his bold, modern and joyful design aesthetic.

The four color combinations -- Hedge Equinox, Hedge Sunset, Hedge Solstice and Hedge Moonrise -- are available in 4- x 4-inch tile layouts that cover a 32-inch square surface.

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

 

 

Subscribe to Stone World Magazine

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.