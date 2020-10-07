Introducing Hedge Cement Tiles by Jim Isermann

RIVERSIDE, CA -- Tesselle recently announced its first exclusive collaboration with an outside designer. The Hedge Cement Tiles, which are in stock in four color combinations, were designed by Palm Springs-based artist, Jim Isermann. Hedge is composed of two modules that create a myriad of eye-catching patterns.

Jim’s career as a fine artist includes a wide array of museum, gallery, public arts and education projects, and Hedge is currently on display as a large-scale art installation at the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center. Jim is known for his bold, modern and joyful design aesthetic.

The four color combinations -- Hedge Equinox, Hedge Sunset, Hedge Solstice and Hedge Moonrise -- are available in 4- x 4-inch tile layouts that cover a 32-inch square surface.