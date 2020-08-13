Austin, TX – Vadara Quartz has again extended their distribution network by partnering with Verona Marble Company, a Dallas, Texas based wholesale stone goods importer and distributor.

Responding to quartz surfacing seeing resounding growth and desire in countertop and surface trends, Vadara has been quick and agile to expand and capture business in new territories. Aligning with trusted distributors who fit seamlessly into the existing infrastructure to increase service areas serves as a natural business model.

This announcement marks another significant step in Vadara’s business transformation journey - now serving the south-central US including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, SE Kansas, and SE Missouri. Supported from Verona Marble Company’s five convenient slab galleries and distribution centers, Vadara customers will find knowledgeable, friendly service in the fabricator, contractor, and design segments. Verona Marble Company is customer-centric and supports consumer, residential and commercial projects.

“Verona Marble Company has been an integral part of the stone industry’s heritage, so we are very excited to welcome them to the Vadara family,” says Erik Butler, Vice President of Operations at US Surfaces. “As we continue to grow and transform our business, these distributor partnerships encourage us to embrace new sources of inspiration and pursue what’s next together within a unified network,” says Butler.

“Verona Marble Company’s mission of providing excellent service paired with integrity and high-quality products aligns perfectly with Vadara’s mantra to bring to the market world-class quartz surfaces,” adds Butler.

Additionally, Vadara Quartz is seeking distributor partners to service the Rocky Mountain and Mid-Atlantic territories. Curious partners should inquire.