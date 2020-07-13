MSI talks Quartz Trends

Contemporary Stone & Tile Design had the opportunity to talk with design experts from MSI to learn what the latest trends are in quartz. Here’s what they had to say.

CSTD: What overall trends in quartz are you observing?

MSI: Looks run the gamut today from subtle to bold movement.

Long wide veins that run the length of slabs.

Thin long veins that create an all over pattern (Calacatta Alto).

Soft all-over marbling in low-contrast colorways provide more muted options.

When it comes to quartz colors, what shades are trending?

MSI: White marble looks are still a top choice for countertops and the variety of vein colors is quickly expanding to include:

Warm gray /taupe

Soft gold (Calacatta Arno)

Crisp black

Navy or grayish blue tones

Warm neutrals, including soft cream and putty-colored bases, are also trending when paired with gray and gold veining (Calacatta Valentin). Black or charcoal gray bases with white or light gray veining add drama and contrast, while light, cool, gray bases with some warmth mixed in via soft off-white or gold tones are also popular. Also, stone looks, as well as concrete looks.

What is the process for selecting/developing on-trend colors?

MSI: Overall color trends, as well as kitchen cabinet, tile and metal trends, influence countertop development. Developing trends in kitchen cabinet colors have led to the expansion of quartz countertop color options. Examples include: