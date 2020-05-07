LPI makes N95 mask shields from vinyl plotter

ROMEOVILLE, IL -- “The Lady with the Lamp,” better known as Florence Nightingale, founded modern nursing towards the end of the 19th century. Thanks to her strict use of hand-washing and hygiene practices while caring for wounded soldiers in the Crimean War, Nightingale and her helpers reduced the death rate from 42% to 2% -- ushering in nursing as we know it today. On May 6, 2020, LPI recognized the important role nurses and all healthcare workers play in our lives, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, by celebrating National Nurses Day.

To further do its part in helping slow down the spread of COVID-19 and help our nurses, doctors, first-responders and communities, LPI has sourced a shield design for N95 masks that can be printed out on vinyl plotters. Yes, the vinyl plotters used to print out templates for countertop fabrication. The vinyl shields fit over the N95 masks and protect them from aerosolized particulates, extending the life of N95 masks. These shields can also be disinfected and reused multiple times.

LPI has printed out and donated hundreds of these shields to local healthcare workers and first-responders, and continues to create more shields to donate. LPI is making the digital file for these shields available to download for companies who have a vinyl plotter and want to make an impact in their own communities. With each piece costing approximately 11 cents, these shields are a low-cost solution that can provide a high-level impact in the fight against COVID-19.

LPI will share photos of the shields in use from our communities on its website and social media as the company receives them, and it encourages other companies to share their photos or stories, not only of their efforts in supporting their communities, but also highlighting the heroes who are working hard to keep their communities safe.