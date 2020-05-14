Virtual Learning Flyer from Ardex Makes it Easy to Access Video Content

ALIQUIPPA, PA -- Ardex Americas recently created an easy access virtual learning flyer to help customers connect with an extensive video library. This video library features learning options such as project showcases, product demonstrations, the “Ask the Expert” series and much more.

The videos are available in English, Spanish and French by making one simple click on the flyer, providing flexibility and convenience. In addition, the flyer can be easily shared and downloaded for ease of use.

“We see a high demand for educational content and want to share our creative video options in an easy access format,” said Annika Oeing, Ardex Americas’ marketing manager. “Something that is straightforward and concise, helping customers with direct access to virtual learning.”

To access this new virtual learning resource, click here to download. For more information and to register for an upcoming webinar, visit www.ardexamericas.com.