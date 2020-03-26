Coverings connected, a digital Coverings experience

Due to the cancellation of the Coverings 2020 show in New Orleans, Coverings is pleased to introduce Coverings Connected.



Coverings’ mission is to educate and grow the vibrant tile & stone industry. As we all adapt to our changing reality and landscape, we are committed to providing you with the best tile & stone content and access to exhibitor products and solutions through Coverings Connected.

We are excited to offer an online experience that will include:

A showcase of 900+ exhibitors

Selected educational sessions via webinars

The latest tile & stone trends

Podcast interviews

Live chats to provide you with resources on how to build your online brand

CID Award winning projects

The 2020 Coverings Rock Stars

and more…

Stay tuned for more information over the next few weeks, but make sure to save the date.

Coverings Connected – April 20-23