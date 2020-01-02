Daltile Launching New, Patented “RevoTile”

Dallas, TX – Daltile’s New RevoTile is a spectacular game-changer for the tile industry. RevoTile is a revolutionary, patented, porcelain tile floating floor system that installs 2X faster than traditional tile. RevoTile installs in just three easy steps 1) Place Underlayment 2) Click Tiles Together and 3) Grout. So easy anyone can do it. RevoTile is genuine Daltile porcelain tile offered in twenty-six gorgeous marble, wood, stone, and concrete looks from the leader in tile design and innovation. With RevoTile, a real porcelain tile floor can now be completed in one day. Real Beauty. Real Porcelain. Real Fast.

Increasing Retailers’ Sales

“The beauty, durability, and value that porcelain tile adds to a home makes it an aspirational product, highly desired by homeowners,” said Scott Maslowski, senior vice president of sales for Dal-Tile Corporation, parent company of the Daltile brand. “By adding the revolutionary benefits of fast and easy installation to this existing appeal, RevoTile now greatly increases retailers’ sales opportunities even more by opening up tile to the lucrative DIY market. RevoTile also expands the applicable professional installation labor pool, because this revolutionary system can be easily installed by any of a retailers’ available installers: tile, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), laminate, and hardwood installers. Daltile’s ground-breaking RevoTile opens up a new frontier of sales possibilities for flooring and tile retailers.”

“With RevoTile, the most beautiful, durable, and waterproof floor – tile – is now just as fast and easy to install as any floating floor on the market,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation. “Innovative RevoTile is unique; there is nothing like it on the market. All of the benefits of genuine porcelain tile, only better!”

Maximum Durability From The Original Waterproof Floor

“RevoTile is waterproof, durable, stainproof, scratch-resistant, dentproof, fire-resistant, slip-resistant, easy to clean, and beautiful,” said Patrick Warren, vice president of dealer sales and showrooms for Dal-Tile Corporation. “Tile has several key competitive advantages when compared with other flooring materials on the market. Tile has been, is, and always will be the ultimate flooring product for wet areas. Tile is the Original Waterproof Floor! While spills can ruin other flooring types, the surface of tile is unfazed by liquids, water, or moisture. Once grouted, the perimeter of the RevoTile genuine porcelain tile floor is sealed and RevoTile is now a waterproof flooring system. Tile also has an innate durability that resists decades of heavy traffic. Tile is low maintenance and easily cleaned with zero restrictions and will not damage from cleaning services. Tile can also be used in literally any room in a house. Tile meets today’s lifestyle demands and looks great doing it!”

Gorgeous Designs

As a big player in style and design, Daltile offers the fashion-driven, on-trend products that interior designers, architects, builders, contractors, and homeowners are looking for. Daltile’s new RevoTile line continues Daltile’s legacy of delivering innovative, fashion-driven products that are the definition of Modern American luxury. RevoTile’s porcelain tile is offered in twenty-six gorgeous marble, wood, stone, and concrete looks from the leader in tile design and innovation. This curated assortment of design-driven styles, reflects today’s most popular colors, textures, finishes, and sizes.

RevoTile also features Datile’s state-of-the-art digital printing technology, Reveal Imaging. This proprietary innovation produces realistic color, detail, and veining that are unique on every single tile, for a look that’s virtually indistinguishable from the material being emulated.

Easy As “1, 2, 3”

RevoTile’s revolutionary, patented, floating floor system installs 2X faster than traditional tile in just 3 easy steps:

Step 1PlaceRapidPrep Underlayment

Step 2ClickRevoTile (Using ClicFit Install Kit)

Step 3GroutRapidGrout

Once grouted, the perimeter is sealed and RevoTile is now a waterproof flooring system.

Additional Installation Benefits

Patented RevoTile is genuine Daltile porcelain tile enhanced with a proprietary RevoCore featuring patented ClicFit Technology designed by the experts in locking systems in the industry.ClicFit fosters consistent alignment and no lippage, equipping the DIY installer with the ability to easily achieve professional-looking results.

Unlike many other hard surface floors, no product acclimation is required during installation of RevoTile.RevoTile installs right over many existing floors, avoiding the need for demolition and removal.There is no mortar drying time, no two-part grout, and no return visits.Also, because mortar is not used, a RevoTile floor is easy to remove, when the homeowner’s style preferences change over time or when refreshing a retail or light commercial space.

Warranty

When installed using the recommended RapidPrep and RapidGrout, a RevoTile genuine porcelain tile floor is backed by a Limited Lifetime Residential Warranty.

RapidPrep Underlayment

RapidPrep is fast, simple, fanfold underlayment that is easy to cover the floor with and easy to cut.It serves as a moisture barrier for the floor and is an effective shock-absorbing structure to maximize the performance of RevoTile’s patented, ClicFit Technology locking system.RapidPrep underlayment also improves underfoot comfort, provides compression strength as well as thermal insulation, is compatible with many types of underfloor heating, reduces sound transmission to the room below, and is Made In The U.S.A.

ClicFit Install Kit

The ClicFit Install Kit conveniently provides all of the tools needed for seamless installation:

Spacers (20)

Tapping Block

Pull Bar

(A rubber mallet is also offered separately.)

RapidGrout is a premium, pre-mixed water-based grout especially designed for tile that features ClicFit Technology.This quick-setting formulation installs up to 50% faster than traditional grouts and never needs to be sealed.RapidGrout provides superior water resistance, delivers consistent color every time, features stain and crack protection, and offers antimicrobial properties.

RevoTile is Made In The U.S.A. using imported materials.(Tile is Made In The U.S.A.; click system is imported; finished product is assembled in the U.S.A.)

Nationwide Distribution

Currently launching nationwide, Daltile’s RevoTile is available through Daltile’s 250+ company-owned sales service centers, providing the ultimate level of product availability and service.