ATLANTA, GA -- From April 22nd to 25th, the Brazilian natural stone industry will land on American soil for Coverings 2024, the largest and most traditional North American fair in the surfaces sector. This year, the event will take place in Atlanta, and Brazil will be represented by 62 companies from the sector in a Pavilion organized by It’s Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone, an export incentive program developed by the Brazilian Center of Natural Stones Exporters (Centrorochas) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil).

The Brazilian Pavilion will incorporate the colors that represent the soul of the country, including networking spaces, meeting rooms, providing numerous possibilities. The vibrant green and yellow promise to catch the attention of the fair visitors with a cheerful and contagious space. In the visual identity, images of environments with applied natural stones and sectorial information highlighting the entire geological and economic potential of Brazil.

In a quarter of growth, Brazilian exports of natural stones reached a 22.8% increase in the first three months of the year, totaling $279.5 million. And commercial negotiations with the United States stood out, registering a 32.7% increase in the same period. "As the main importing market for Brazilian natural stones, the U.S. represented 54.7% of the national exports of stones in 2023. Coverings is an excellent opportunity for Brazil to maintain relationships with local customers and, of course, to consolidate its position as a global leader in this dynamic sector," said Centrorochas President Tales Machado.

Located in Hall C, the Brazilian Pavilion will occupy an area of over 15,000 square feet, presenting differentiated materials that reflect the country's vast geodiversity. With exhibitors from six different Brazilian states, the 62 participating companies are ready to surprise visitors with a wide variety of materials, including marbles, granites and quartzites.

The official opening of the Brazilian Pavilion will take place on April 22nd, at 1:30 p.m., and will bring together exhibitors and authorities present such as Centrorochas President Tales Machado, Vice President Fabio Cruz, ApexBrasil industry and Services Coordinator Paulo Roberto da Silva, ApexBrasil’s Representative in Miami Fernando Jose Spohr, and the Representative of the Brazilian General Consulate of Trade and Investment Promotion Office in Atlanta, Antonio Kaupert Junior.

Exhibiting companies: Alliance Stone, Amagran, Andrade Stones, Basalto SC, Borchardt Stone, Bramagran, Brasigran, Brasilmag, Cajugram, Calvi Granitos, Capital Granite, Costa Granitos, CS3, Elite Stone, Ferraz Brasil, Gramassena, Gramazini, Gramil, Granex do Brasil, Granibras, Granipex Group, Graniti Export, Granitos Collodetti, Granos, Igramar, Levantina Brazil, Lime Stone Brazil, Madson Pedras, Magban, Magnitos Magnago, Maqstone, Marbrasa, Margramar, MG2 Granitos, MGA, Micapel Slate, Milanezi Granitos, Milgran Granitos, Mineração Marianelli, Mineral Stone, Naturale Granitos, Nova Aurora, Nova Stone, Pazigram, Pedra do Frade, Pedras São João, Pemagran, PR Group Paraná, Premier Brazilian Stones, Qualitá Group, Quartzblue, Riva Stones, Sabagram Group, Santo Antonio Stones, Stone Palace Surfaces, Testi do Brasil, Thor Granitos, Toledo Mineração, UNQ Stone, Vitoria Stone Group, Willcomex and Yellow Stone.