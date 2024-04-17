OBERLIN, OH – Starting with its State of the Stone Industry townhall-style discussion on the morning of Monday, April 22, 2024, the Natural Stone Institute (NSI) will present a full line-up of education sessions throughout the first three days of Coverings. The annual international tile and stone exhibition is slated for Atlanta, GA, from April 22th through April 25th. The following is a breakdown of each day’s schedule, along with a brief description of each session.

Monday, April 22, 2024

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – State of the Stone Industry

What is the current state of the natural stone industry? Learn first-hand how industry leaders and peers are addressing matters ranging from government regulation, competing product challenges and forecasting market growth. Don’t arrive expecting a PowerPoint presentation, as this session is entirely focused on great discussion and responding to your questions. (GWCC B/C, B308)

1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. – Developing an Effective Team to Drive Production

Do you have the right people working for your company? This presentation reviews tangible methods for managers to help define the roles within their organization and identify candidates to fit those roles. Learn how EOS and other employee communications can help build efficiency and accountability intro your organization. (Hall C, Booth 6209)

3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Rework Reduction 101: Streamlining Installation Efficiency

(Hall C, Booth 6209)

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Silica Safety in 2024

Safety is a key priority for the Natural Stone Institute. Join us for a discussion of how NSI is addressing silica safety in 2024. Attendees will learn about the NSI’s newly revised Silica and Slab Safety Certificate, discuss new safety guidelines and talk about the impact of silica in the industry. (Hall C, Booth 6209)

Tuesday, April 23 2024

8 a.m. to 9 a.m. – Natural Stone Trends: Utilizing Natural Stones in Interior Applications

What natural stone colors, textures and finishes are trending this year? Join us as a panel of stone distributors discuss what natural stone is moving and how best to plan for your customer’s needs. During this session we will discuss stone trends, textures and finishes that are currently popular and how to effectively set your customers’ expectations. Come away from the session with a plan to diversify your offerings while expanding your customer base. (Hall C, Booth 6209)

10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Stone Identification/Characteristics

One of the most important aspects of fabrication is knowing how a material will perform when cut. Are you confident the material you are cutting was correctly identified in specification? During this session, we will perform basic stone identification techniques that will help you confirm materials before you start fabrication. Leave with a plan to confirm the geology of materials you are cutting and installing every time. (Hall C, Booth 6209)

11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. – Quartzite Revisited

Quartzite is a beautiful building material. With that beauty comes unique fabrication and installation techniques. During the session, we will discuss the geology, fabrication and installation practices that provide the best product application of this material. We will also review how to set expectations with customers to ensure successful installation and a happy client. Leave with a plan to maximize the value of quartzite to both your company and the customer. (Hall C, Booth 6209)

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Managing a Family Business

Working in a family business can be a challenge. Why are some businesses successful, while others struggle? What are the best practices? Join a panel of stone professionals from three different family businesses as they share their experiences. Plan on joining this robust Q&A session. (GWCC B/C, B308)

Wednesday, April 24, 2024

7:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. – Igniting Change Rising Together

Breakfast, Keynote and discussion panel. Sponsored by Women In Stone, Women in Tile, National Tile Contractors of North America, Coverings, Laticrete and Quantify North America.

(Lounge B206)

10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Developing an Effective Team to Drive Production

Do you have the right people working for your company? This presentation reviews tangible methods for managers to help define the roles within their organization and identify candidates to fit those roles Learn how EOS and other employee communications can help build efficiency and accountability into your organization. (Hall C, Booth 6209)

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Reducing Embodied Carbon with Natural Stone

Join us for a case study in sustainable construction as we delve into a compelling project that showcases the remarkable potential of natural stone in minimizing embodied carbon. Discover how the Freedom Place project in Dallas, TX, successfully replaced pre-cast concrete with natural limestone, resulting in an 80% reduction in global warming potential without breaking the bank. (GWCC B/C, B308)

12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Rework Reduction 101: Streamlining Installation Efficiency (Hall C, Booth 6209)

1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. -- Silica Safety in 2024

Safety is a key priority for the Natural Stone Institute. Join us for a discussion of how NSI is addressing silica safety in 2024. Attendees will learn about the NSI’s newly revised Silica and Slab Safety Certificate, discuss new safety guidelines and talk about the impact of silica in the industry. (Hall C, Booth 6209)

1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. -- Stone Identification/Characteristics

One of the most important aspects of fabrication is knowing how a material will perform when cut. Are you confident the material you are cutting was correctly identified in specification? During this session, we will perform basic stone identification techniques that will help you confirm materials before you start fabrication. Leave with a plan to confirm the geology of materials you are cutting and installing every time. (Hall C, Booth 6209)

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Work/Life Balance: Women in Stone’s Live Block Talk at Coverings

As an expansion of the successful virtual event series, Women in Stone is hosting a Block Talk session live and in-person in the Galvanize Women’s Lounge at Coverings 2024. Join us in a breakout style session as we discuss one of our favorite topics: Work/Life Balance. Participants will benefit by establishing new connections to expand their professional network and gain the confidence and skills needed to be successful in their careers.

Lounge Hours:

Monday, April 22: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 23: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 25: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.