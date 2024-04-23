Starting April 15, 2024, XL Brands, a leading provider of professional flooring adhesive solutions, will now be available for purchase through BPI. Contractors and pro installers can quickly and easily find the full line of XL Brands, as well as those from the Bostik Wall & Floor full product line, at BPI locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi to ensure continuity and consistent access to all of their preferred products. When the on boarding of BPI is complete, XL Brands products will no longer be available at Professional Flooring Supply (PFS).

Entering this new distribution partnership with BPI reinforces the XL Brands message to customers: STICK with the brand you KNOW and TRUST.

“It is critical that Bostik partner with distributors who share our passion for quality and service while being fully committed to providing a full system of solutions to the flooring market,” explains Courtney Korselt, regional business director, wall & floor products at Bostik, Inc. “The addition of BPI to the XL Brands family demonstrates Bostik’s commitment to providing the best possible experience to contractors who value consistent quality from proven market products they can trust.”

For more than 40 years, XL Brands has earned a solid reputation of trust among flooring professionals across North America. Its leading pressure-sensitive adhesives have been installed in over 2 billion square feet without a single adhesive failure callback, a testament to its quality and reliability. With an impressive full line of adhesive and specialty products, XL Brands also offers the versatility of using just five products to cover 90% of flooring installations.

In addition, XL Brands offers a comprehensive system backed by high-quality, innovative solutions. Its commitment to excellence extends beyond product performance and ease of use to encompass world-class R&D, technical support, sales assistance and customer service.

As part of the distribution announcement, customers purchasing XL Brands products from BPI during the first 90 days of this new partnership will earn triple (3X) points as part of its

Pro RewardsTM contractor loyalty program.

BPI takes great pride in distributing quality products while providing excellent service and value to its customers. As a preferred distributor, this new partnership furthers the XL Brands mission to simplify flooring construction by providing consistently performing products that result in increased productivity for professional contractors.

For more information about XL Brands, visit www.xlbrands.com.