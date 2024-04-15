LT3 Raptor is a digital templating platform designed with a robust cloud-based management hub to make companies faster and more efficient not only in templating, but all areas of their process, including job management, programming, quality control and more.

This new Software as a Service (SaaS) platform encompasses a myriad of functions and tools that subscribers will have access to, including LT3 Raptor, LPI Cloud, StoneTag label system and LPI Learning Management System (LMS). This evolution is designed to revolutionize customers’ experience with the company’s products and services -- bringing a wave of continuous innovation, efficiency and seamless collaboration now and in the future to help grow and sustain their business.

