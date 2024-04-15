With Stonebook, Ceramica Magica enriches its proposal of products inspired by nature with Offcut, Monolithica and Bleue, three new surfaces that are the expression of a constant curiosity in investigating the world of stone. Stonebook comes to life through a selection of porcelain stoneware developed for indoor and outdoor use in the exclusive 60×90 cm size. New collections that are designed to achieve the right combination of technical properties and beauty for residential and commercial spaces.

For more on the collection visit https://www.terratintagroup.com/collections/stonebook/.



