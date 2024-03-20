Xtone, part of Porcelanosa Group, launches several new options in its collection. The large-format porcelain slabs are offered in a variety of finishes and thicknesses, and adapt to any environment and application -- achieving greater continuity and visual aesthetics. Moreover, the oversized slabs allow for the materialization of ideas through a durable, elegant and functional material. Xtone porcelain slabs are an ideal material for both indoor and outdoor use with endless application possibilities from flooring and countertops to decorative elements and more.

Tura, Bianco Lasa, Calacatta Antico and Terre Greige (pictured), along with the entire Xtone series, are produced in Porcelanosa’s state-of-the-art facilities which feature a total of 4,475 solar panels that promote sustainable energy consumption. The facility also recovers 100% of the heat from the kiln, reuses 100% of water through a treatment facility and recycles 100% of waste by reincorporating it back into the production system.

