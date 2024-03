Camra Sanders is one of the most recent additions to GI Stone’s work family. The Chicago, IL-based commercial stone contractor is excited to welcome Sanders and nurture her stone masonry career. Sanders is the first female to join Chicago's Stone Masons Union Local 21 as a marble finisher in 20 years. Watch the video interview to learn more about Sanders and her new role at GI Stone.

Link to video: https://www.stoneworld.com/videos/6348500040112?bctid=6348500040112