INGOMAR, PA -- The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) will host a series of Fabricator Forums in 2024, the first of which will be held April 10th to 11th in Charlotte, NC. These two-day regional events, formerly known as Industry Roundtables, include expert-led presentations, peer-to-peer discussions and facility tours. Topics include silica safety, fabrication techniques and tooling for porcelain and other sintered materials, using artificial intelligence to tap into growth opportunities, employee engagement and company culture, and other business best practices.

Sponsored by Cosentino, the Charlotte Fabricator Forum kicks off at the company’s showroom. Attendees will tour the facility, which is designed to support, promote and educate trade professionals by combining exhibition areas, workspaces and classrooms for continuing education. The forum's first day will include four presentations with discussions to follow each.

Day one’s agenda is as follows:

Silica Safety: Know Your OSHA Rights by Joe Sine, partner at Cohen Seglias law firm will overview our industry’s most significant occupational hazard. Joe is an expert in construction litigation, and he regularly advises business owners, contractors and subcontractors about navigating legalities associated with projects and related claims, including contracts, construction defect cases and OSHA compliance citations. Joe will cover the latest OSHA regulations that safeguard workers’ health so that attendees understand the dangers of respirable crystalline silica, the mandates that mitigate exposure and what must be done to be compliant and protect businesses from liability.

Tooling Best Practices for Porcelain and Dekton with BBI Industries CEO Rick Stimac and Vice President of Sales and Marketing Jeff Dykstra will cover which blades, adhesives and other tools are ideal for fabricating these kinds of materials and present tips and tricks to improve production processes. Fabricators will weigh in on how they find success with sintered materials, which continue to rise in popularity among consumers.

Taking Your Business from the Stone Age to the Information Age: How to Leverage Artificial Intelligence with Tim Saddoris of Grand Onyx will cover innovative strategies that harness the power of cutting-edge technology. In this session, discover how easy it is to implement chatbots, recommendation engines and personalized marketing to create seamless and engaging customer experiences, foster loyalty and drive sales. Explore real-world case studies showcasing how AI can automate routine tasks, optimize processes and minimize costs.

Empowering Your People to Become Problem Solvers with Fabricator Eric Tryon will focus on fostering sustainability in your business by empowering and motivating your employees to become engaged leaders who further your organization’s success. Drawing upon the lessons he learned over three decades of professional success as an entrepreneur and business owner, Eric is a mentor and consults on leadership training, employee engagement programs and other managerial strategies.

On the second day, ISFA will take the show on the road for two fabricator shop tours, including The Art of Stone, for a mock OSHA inspection designed to identify common oversights and maintain compliance, and Harkey Tile & Stone, a family-owned company serving the area for more than 80 years.

“In addition to virtual resources, ISFA is committed to serving its membership with robust in-person events,” said Marissa Bankert, executive director of ISFA. “Based on feedback from members and under the advisement of our board of directors, the topics on the Fabricator Forum agenda are curated to educate attendees and connect them with peers and the resources they need to break down some of the biggest barriers in their businesses.”

ISFA Fabricator Forums are open to all fabricators, including nonmembers, and registration starts at $300. Registration includes all programming and meals listed on the agenda. Space is limited, so those interested in attending are encouraged to reserve their spot as soon as possible by visiting www.ISFAnow.org/fabricator-forums. Additional events with similar formats are planned for June in San Francisco and September in St. Louis.

For more information about the International Surface Fabricators Association, membership and ISFA’s events, visit www.ISFAnow.org.