JACKSON, MS -- The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) is proud to announce the appointment of Randy Crowder as the new Membership and Five-Star Sales Director. With nearly three decades of experience in the tile industry, Crowder brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to his role at NTCA.

Prior to joining NTCA, Crowder served in various roles within Dal-Tile for over 13 years, culminating in his position as the General Sales Manager of the Mid-South Region. His extensive background in contractor and dealer sales, combined with his experience in distribution and manufacturing, uniquely positions him to drive growth and engagement within NTCA's membership. In his new role, Crowder will be based in the Nashville market, where he will collaborate closely with tile manufacturers and distributors to expand NTCA's membership in both the Contractor and Associate categories. His dedication to the tile industry and his passion for promoting the value of NTCA make him an invaluable addition to the team.

"NTCA took our time to find the right person to lead our Membership and Five-Star sales efforts," said Bart Bettiga, executive director of NTCA. "With his background working with commercial and residential tile contractors, dealers and retailers, Randy has a proven track record of success. We are thrilled to have him join our team."

Crowder will work in tandem with Becky Serbin, who oversees the administration and accreditation process of the Five-Star Program, as well as Assistant Executive Director Jim Olson and Membership Coordinator Tricia Moss on new membership recruitment and retention campaigns. "I am excited to join NTCA and contribute to the continued success of the organization," said Crowder. "I am committed to leveraging my industry experience and relationships to drive growth and value for our members. Together with the NTCA team, I am confident that we will make a significant impact in the tile industry."