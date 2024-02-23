Manzelli's Topline vacuum lifters, available through GranQuartz, boast an unparalleled track record of productivity, safety and longevity. At the core of this exceptional lifter lies a powerful venturi system, which generates suction in less time. Pneumatic cylinders quickly transition materials between flat and vertical orientation. Quick adjustment pins, sliding crossbars and individual pad shutoffs rapidly adapt to any lifting configuration.

Safety was prioritized in the design of the Topline. The unit includes a high-quality vacuum reserve tank for more consistent suction, a liquid-filled vacuum gauge for more accurate readings and a vacuum loss alarm designed to warn the user of vacuum failure.

To ensure a long service life, Topline uses corrosion-resistant steel and aluminum components throughout its design. (GranQuartz SKU 490510)