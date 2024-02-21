Since 1999, the Pantone Color Institute has named a Pantone Color of the Year. The educational program was launched to engage the design community and color enthusiasts around the world in a conversation about color, according to a statement on its website. “We want to draw relationship between culture and color – to highlight to our audience how what is taking place in our global culture is expressed and reflected through the language of color,” stated Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, in an interview published on the Institute’s website. This year,Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is the “it” shade. According to the Institute, it “captures our desire to nurture ourselves and others. It’s a velvety gentle peach tone whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body and soul.”

The Pantone Color Institute arrives at the Color of the Year through extensive research by a team of global color experts. Inspiration comes from an assortment of areas, including the entertainment industry and films in production, traveling art collections and new artists, fashion, all aspects of design, aspirational travel destinations, new lifestyles, playstyles or enjoyable escapes, as well as socio-economic conditions. Influences may also stem from new technologies, materials, textures and effects that impact color, relevant social media platforms and even upcoming sporting events that capture worldwide attention, stated Pressman in the interview.

“In seeking a hue that echoes our innate yearning for closeness and connection, we chose a color radiant with warmth and modern elegance,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. “A shade that resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless.”

Warm hues have been trending in recent years. Hints of gold, terracotta and shades of brown can be found in veining of white marble-look porcelain tile and quartz surfacing lines. These hues have also been making their way as accent features in both residential and commercial designs, so Peach Fuzz seems an appropriate choice for the 2024 Color of the Year.

“According to Pantone, Peach Fuzz evokes feelings of nurturing warmth, kindness and connection,” said Ryan Fasan, technical consultant for Tile of Spain. “While it plays well with texture and is an accent companion it also seems to make sense as an entire field. Speaking purely from a color-theory standpoint, it allows for a variety of design options in terms of coordination. I think we’ll see clean and pure whites and pure neutral mid-spectrum grays paired with this for cleaner looks. Layers of earth-tones in rich, warm browns and ochres for more Hygge-inspired craftsman looks. It’s also equally suited to complement the super-saturated Navy and Emerald tones we’re seeing in the punchy accent rage, as well as ethereal pastel tones typical of Art Nouveau vintage looks.”

Fasan explained the Pantone COY, 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is at first take an obvious progression of color direction for 2024. “In relation to tile specifically, it has strong links to the classic light terracotta, made using low-iron clays. It’s an earth tone while having enough yellow and magenta to give it the rosy blush of a nude/ecru skin tone. I love seeing a COY that speaks directly to a cornerstone of classic tile and should fit well with industry novelties this year.”

Laura Grilli, director of product design of Dal-Tile LLC, shared similar sentiments as Fasan. “When Pantone announced Peach Fuzz as their Color of the Year for 2024, I immediately applauded it as a joyful nurturing color that seems to embody comradery, a sense of tender living and a celebration of attributes such as compassion, acceptance and caring,” she said. “Peach Fuzz adds fresh warmth to a cocooning environment, focuses on wellbeing and brings light, joy and safety into a home. Peach Fuzz will be fabulous as a pop in kitchens and as a primary color in sunrooms or children’s playrooms, because of the light-hearted happiness it radiates.”