SASSOULO, ITALY -- For the eighth consecutive year in Italy and the third in Spain, Marazzi Group – a leading designer and producer of ceramic and stoneware floor and wall coverings – received coveted Top Employers status, which certifies and consolidates the company’s commitment to implementing polices and strategies for social sustainability and the career development, safety and wellbeing of all its employees.

Every year, the Top Employers Institute conducts a global survey to certify businesses committed to supplying the best working conditions, starting with personal and environmental safety, training and incentive plans, and career development.

“Award of Top Employers Certification for the eighth consecutive year proves that Marazzi’s people, their experience, their skills and their talent are a vital resource for the company’s growth,” said Luca Gatti, Marazzi group director of human resources and organization. “We’ll be continuing with our training, performance bonuses and a more complete corporate welfare plan. This is founded in the company’s genuine people-orientation, and the renewal of its supplementary labor contract, approved by workers with an overwhelming majority in December 2023, also reflects this policy, as it further strengthens the focus on safety and the health of employees and their families, and addresses the work-life balance.”

The Marazzi Group corporate welfare program, which also covers all employees’ families, comprises 48 conventions operating in the local area in health, wellbeing, services, schools and education, the solidarity hours-bank, the option of receiving the performance bonus in the form of services, and a number of programs to facilitate the work-life balance.

This year the Marazzi Group has also turned its attention to the youngest members of society with the Young T.I.L.E. project, an immersive experiential program for talented young people under 30 already working for the company, and Academy Duale, the work experience project in partnership with local schools which last year involved 38 students from years IV and V of Sassuolo’s A. Volta Technical High School. At the end of the program seven of them joined the Marazzi workforce.

In 2023, a total of over 10,000 hours of learning were delivered to approximately 2,300 participants on issues such as safety and the environment, management, IT, foreign languages, specialist technical skills and personal growth.