HARBOR CITY, CA -- Lunada Bay Corp. announced that Chris Moderwell has joined its sales team as the Southeast and Texas regional sales manager. Moderwell will work closely with distribution and retail clients to provide product knowledge, marketing solutions, customer service and growth opportunities in support of the sales and promotion of Lunada Bay Corp. products. Lunada Bay Corp. encompasses the flagship brand of Lunada Bay Tile and Driftwood Design Labs.

Based in East Florida, Moderwell brings extensive and deep knowledge with 20 years in the ceramic and glass tile industry. Prior to joining Lunada Bay Corp., he was strategic sales manager for American Glass Mosaics, and the decade prior to that, the Florida regional sales manager for Bisazza.

“Chris’ experience and expertise have already made him a key addition to the Lunada Bay Corp. team,” said Chris Brown, North American sales director for Lunada Bay Corp. “We view his role as part of an ongoing commitment to the Southeast and Texas markets, and we are excited to have found a local leader who is well established in the regions and shares our focus on serving customers