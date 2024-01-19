ORANGE, CA – The Illumination Foundation announced a new family emergency home serving unhoused families opening in Orange County California thanks to the support and commitment of the Shah Happiness Foundation. The new Shah Happiness Home is a safe place for families experiencing homelessness to receive supportive services on their journey to permanent housing. The Shah Happiness Home was dedicated on January 10, 2024 with a ribbon-cutting attended by three generations of the Shah Family and Illumination Foundation executives, board members and staff.

The Shah Happiness Home will serve families experiencing homelessness. Families and children will receive comprehensive services such as case management, connections to primary care, health screenings, parenting education, tutoring and other enrichment programming in a home setting. More than 300 families are on a waiting list for shelter in Orange County.

"We are extremely grateful to Shah Happiness Foundation for their generous gift and partnering with us on our mission towards disrupting the cycle of homelessness," said Dr. Pooja Bhalla, CEO of Illumination Foundation. "The Shah Happiness Home will provide a beacon of hope for families and a nurturing environment for parents and children to flourish. The Shah family legacy will transform lives for generations ahead. During their stay, families will work towards attaining permanent housing and gaining employment."

"Illumination Foundation's unwavering commitment and support of the homeless community in Orange County is truly inspiring," said Manu Shah, chief giving officer of Shah Happiness Foundation. "Your dedication to providing shelter, care and essential services to those in need reflects the best of human compassion and community spirit. Your work goes beyond just addressing immediate needs — it builds a foundation for a brighter future. By offering a hand up rather than just a handout, you empower individuals and families to reclaim their dignity and step forward towards a life of stability and hope. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those who have faced hardship and help build a community where everyone has a place to call home."

Shah Happiness Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the health, education and overall well-being of the communities where they live and work in. They partner with organizations such as Illumination Foundation to make fundamental shifts in the quality of life of individuals.

