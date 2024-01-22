SÃO PAOLO, BRAZIL --- Portobello Grupo, a leader in the tile industry and a global player in the industry, is pleased to announce significant organizational changes aimed at strengthening its business strategies.

Having successfully concluded the first phase of the Portobello America project, Luiz Felipe Brito, former CEO, takes on a new challenge as the chief business development officer of Portobello Grupo, maintaining his role in the crucial task of developing new business ventures, vital for the company's growth.

João Oliveira, who previously served as CEO of the Portobello unit, will now assume the position of CEO of Portobello America. Following the successful completion of the initial phase focused on the development of the North American market and the establishment of the factory, João will continue with the consolidation of the integrated business model, emphasizing production, growth and profitability.

The Portobello business unit will be under the interim leadership of Luciano Abrantes, current CTO of Portobello Grupo. Luciano joins a senior team, reinforcing the unit's robust growth plan. The Digital Transformation initiative remains a top strategic priority for the company, temporarily led by Daniel Rampazzo Mathias, corporate head of Digital Transformation.

As the company continues to grow, the brand gains increasing importance, leading to the creation of a new Corporate Branding and Innovation area under the leadership of Christiane Ferreira. Responsible for brand and product strategy, Christiane, with over 30 years of experience at the company and formerly the Director of Branding and Innovation at Portobello Shop, assumes the role of chief creative officer of the group. Portobello Grupo remains committed to its plan of becoming an increasingly global, digital and retail-oriented company.

Recognized for its design and innovation in the tile industry, the company is organized into four business units: Portobello Shop, its retail brand with nearly 150 stores across Brazil; Portobello America, the cornerstone of the Group's internationalization based in the United States; Portobello, with distribution to home centers, construction companies and exports to over 60 countries; and Pointer, a democratically established design brand in the Northeast of the country.

About Luiz Felipe Brito Luiz graduated in International Relations from the University of Southern Santa Catarina (Unisul) and holds an MBA in Marketing from Fundação Getúlio Vargas. With over 22 years of experience at Portobello Grupo, he is known for his extensive expertise in international trade and export. For more information, visit Luiz Felipe Brito's LinkedIn profile.

About João Oliveira João holds an Executive MBA from IESE Business School in Spain, a postgraduate degree in Finance from Saint Paul Business School, and a degree in Production Engineering from Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUC-PR). With over nine years of experience at Portobello Grupo, he joined the company in 2014 and has held various key positions, contributing significantly to its success. For more information, visit João Oliveira's LinkedIn profile.

About Luciano Abrantes Luciano holds an MBA in IT Management from Fundação Getúlio Vargas and has over 23 years of experience in technology, digital media and business solutions, including 10 years in leadership roles. With a background that includes positions at Natura and Johnson & Johnson, he brings a wealth of expertise to his role. For more information, visit Luciano Abrantes' LinkedIn profile.