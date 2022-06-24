STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN-- Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and Infrastructure industries, has decided to further enhance its focus on the technology and digital business and announces an organizational change of the Technology & Digital division. The change is effective as of July 1, 2022.

Jonas Albertson, the current president of the Technology & Digital division, is appointed chief technology officer, with responsibility for the development of common automation and digital platforms as well as for Group IT. A reformed Digital division, with commercial responsibility for Epiroc’s digital products and services, including acquired businesses, is created. A recruitment process will be initiated for a president of the Digital division. Ashleigh Braddock, vice president sales, will be acting division President.

“Automation and digitalization are technology shifts that are happening quickly. With this organizational change we are enhancing our focus in these vital areas,” says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. “We will have a dedicated commercial division for our digital business and a technology organization that can deliver long-term competitive solutions for the whole group.”

The chief technology officer and the president of the Digital division will both be members of Group Management.

After the change on July 1st, Epiroc will have the following segments and divisions: The Equipment & Service segment with the Underground, Surface, Parts & Services, and Digital divisions, and the Tools & Attachments segment with the Tools & Attachments division.