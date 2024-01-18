LAS VEGAS, NV – Merkrete, A Sika company, brings its solutions for gauged porcelain tile panel and slab (GPTP/S) installations to TISE 2024 – slated for January 24th to 26th at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Contractors and distributors from around the world will visit booth #5659 to meet with Merkrete representatives and explore the bottom-to-top systems designed for the growing GPTP/S market.

Sika representatives will be on hand to discuss the importance of surface preparation, and the need to achieve flat surfaces using Pro Patch Plus. Visitors will also learn how Merkrete Fracture Guard FD prevents existing or eventual substrate cracks from transmitting through to the GPTP/S surface. Also on display are dustless mortars formulated to accommodate the needed bond strengths and application times associated with GPTP/S installations: Merkrete 820 Dustless Merlite and 855 Dustless XXL. Finally, visitors will see how high-performance Merkrete ProGrout Plus delivers hard durable joints while MK-100SC 100% Silicone Caulk yields expansion joints strong enough for GPTP/S installations.

“The gauged-porcelain tile trend has many of our customers demanding solutions that perform better on the jobsite and deliver lasting appeal,” said Merkrete Senior Product Manager Tom Carroll. “We understand the importance of having high-quality products that provide the unique blend of strength and beauty that ensure successful timeless GPTP/S installations. By providing a complete bottom-to-top solution, visitors to our booth will rest assured that a partnership with Merkrete means world-class product quality that is supported by unmatched personal service.”