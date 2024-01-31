With Terratinta Ceramiche's Norse collection, simplicity eliminates the superfluous, consistent with the company's path on the road to minimalism that becomes a tool to shape the essence of the brand's design concept. Thanks to a full range of sizes developed over seven colors and a surface that features a hand-laid effect with a slight graphical movement, Norse offers itself to designers to create striking spaces, alternating the tone-on-tone colors of the collection with saturated shades drawn from the Hexa palette that brings Norse's decorative program to life. Mosaics and decors that combine three-dimensional elements to amplify the perception of wall coverings with different compositions. A complete collection that also offers the outdoor version in thick 20mm, developed in three colors.

Visit www.terratintagroup.com for more information.