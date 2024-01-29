The Capri Blue collection is fresh, stylish and distinctive. In various contemporary shapes and patterns like herringbone, hexagon and subway, this exclusive marble tile features a honed finish for added interest. Offering a palette of subtle colors, including a medley of grays, creams, blues and touches of gold, Capri Blue redefines your space with its organic elegance.

Colors Available: Capri Blue 1 x 2 Herringbone, Capri Blue 2-inch Hexagon, Capri Blue 4 x 12 Capri Blue 2 x 6 Subway.

Explore more of the collection at https://www.msisurfaces.com.