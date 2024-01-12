MONROE, NJ – OHM International, a well-established distributor of natural stone, quartz, porcelain and recycled surfaces, has partnered with Virginia Tile to provide its exclusive brand, Valiant Surfaces, to its customers. Initially, the products will be available at Virginia Tile’s locations in Troy and Farmington Hills, MI.

Known for its unique designs, the Valiant Quartz Collection will be promoted by Virginia Tile to both residential and commercial customers seeking surfacing materials for countertops, walls, vanity tops, desks and more. With the support of their established showrooms, warehouses and key partners, Valiant Surfaces ensures reliable product quality and performance, benefiting both trade professionals and retail customers.

Collaborating with Virginia Tile as a distributor will contribute to expanding the brand's reach and market presence. Saket Hans, the chief operating officer of OHM International, expressed excitement about the partnership. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Virginia Tile to expand our footprint,” he said. “They share the same commitment to quality, design and service that we do. By carefully selecting manufacturers, we bring Valiant Surfaces to the market, and now, with companies like Virginia Tile, we'll continue our commitment to excellence."

Virginia Tile, with almost 100 years of experience, is renowned for its dedication to service and influence on design. CEO Sunil Palakodati stated, "With the addition of Valiant Surfaces, we aim to continue our legacy of offering the best products in the market."

The expansion of Valiant Surfaces to all Virginia Tile locations will occur throughout 2024, with a primary focus on Michigan initially. For more information, please visit: www.valiantsurfaces.com.