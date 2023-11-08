LIVONIA, MI -- Virginia Tile, a premier destination for top-tier tile, design and installation solutions, is delighted to introduce the newest additions to its esteemed commercial team, Stu Kinney and Bradley Walworth. Both seasoned professionals in the industry, Stu and Bradley bring a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to excellence that will propel Virginia Tile to new heights.

Stu Kinney, an accomplished national account sales manager, offers a wealth of experience in the flooring industry. With a comprehensive understanding of the unique requirements of architects and designers, particularly in the realm of national accounts, Stu is well-positioned to serve as a vital resource for clients. His deep-rooted relationships within the A & D community further strengthen his role within the Virginia Tile team.

Bradley Walworth steps into Virginia Tile as a regional sales manager for the Commercial division, armed with nearly two decades of experience in the interior design industry, focusing on tile solutions. Bradley boasts a remarkable track record in building strong client relationships and leading high-performing sales teams. His profound knowledge of tile products, industry-specific insights and leadership skills make him the ideal choice to lead Virginia Tile's sales endeavors to new heights.

Dana Kropke, vice president of commercial sales, expressed the company's excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Bradley Walworth and Stu Kinney to the Virginia Tile family. Their wealth of experience and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction align seamlessly with our mission to provide top-quality tile solutions to our commercial clientele. We are confident that Bradley and Stu will be instrumental in propelling our commercial division to greater success and exceeding our customers' expectations."

Virginia Tile is renowned for its extensive range of high-quality tile and installation products, combined with a dedication to delivering unparalleled customer service. With the addition of Stu Kinney and Bradley Walworth to the commercial team, Virginia Tile is primed to continue setting industry standards and creating inspiring commercial spaces across the region.

For more information about Virginia Tile and its services, please visit www.virginiatile.com.