Aliquippa, PA -- ARDEX Americas is pleased to announce a new corporate management structure effective January 1, 2024.

Jesse David, currently co-president, ARDEX Americas will take on a broader scope as sole president and chief executive officer. Jesse is responsible for the overall Americas business which includes North and South America. In addition to his operational responsibility, Jesse is chairman of the board of directors of ARDEX’ joint venture partner, CERAMFIX in Brazil, as well as a member of the ARDEX Global Management Committee (GMC) representing the Americas. Jesse has worked for ARDEX Americas for over 32 years in areas of sales, business development, marketing and M&A.

Ben Mack, currently U.S. general manager, sales & marketing, has been appointed vice president and general manager, ARDEX Americas, responsible for U.S. Sales and Operations for the Americas, now comprised of six manufacturing locations servicing North and Central America. Ben has worked for ARDEX Americas for over 20 years primarily in the areas of sales, marketing, technical services and product development. In addition, Ben has led ARDEX Global Corporate Units in the areas of International project selling and marketing.

Greg Hunsicker, currently Director of Product Development and Strategy, has been appointed vice president, business operations and marketing, ARDEX Americas. Already managing Product Development and OEM/Retail Sales, Greg will assume responsibility for Marketing, Research and Development, and Technical Services with a transition of Purchasing through 2024. Greg has worked for ARDEX Americas for over 17 years, directly involved in business analytics and strategy, business and product development, and OEM/retail sales.

Jesse David explains, “ARDEX Americas has been proud to share in celebration of the retirement of long-term management over the years and the smooth transition through those changes. ARDEX is fully committed to every transition bringing tangible enhancements to its versatility, innovation and customer excellence. In that spirit, we are confident that the strength and commitment of our entire team will drive the future success of ARDEX Americas with a spirit of passion, innovation and energy!”