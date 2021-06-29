NÜRNBERG, GERMANY – There is a positive outlook for the natural stone industry in Europe. After a lengthy break, the industry platform, Stone+tec, will finally be held once again at its customary location in the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg. There will be one change, however. Stone+tec will no longer be organized by NürnbergMesse, but by AFAG Messen und Ausstellungen GmbH. AFAG will announce the exact dates for the trade fair in the near future. Stone+tec is the central meeting point for the stone industry in Central Europe, offering a comprehensive range of products and services for all aspects of natural stone used in construction, gravestones, monuments and design. This tradition-rich event has been held at the Nuremberg exhibition venue since 1979, and this continuity will be maintained. “The new organizer, AFAG Messen und Ausstellungen GmbH, is a long-standing and highly valued partner to NürnbergMesse,” said Petra Wolf, member of the executive board of NürnbergMesse. “That means we are handing Stone+tec over to an experienced, professional trade fair organizer, and we are very pleased that the event can continue on familiar ground in Nuremberg, with its long association with trade fairs.”

As it has done in the past, the trade fair will take place every second year and cover everything relating to natural stone, stone working and gravestones. Its sponsoring institutions are the BIV (Association of German Stonemasons) and DNV (German Natural Stone Association).

“We offer our thanks to all the industry representatives, exhibitors and visitors for their lengthy and top-level collaboration, and wish AFAG and Stone+tec every future success,” said Elke Harreiss, exhibition director Stone+tec at NürnbergMesse. “We look forward to meeting again in Nuremberg.”