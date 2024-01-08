OBERLIN, OH -- The Natural Stone Institute is pleased to announce that Blake Christensen (Valley View Granite) has been selected to join the association’s executive committee as board secretary.

Katie Jensen (Triton Stone Group), 2024 NSI board president, commented: “I am excited to announce that I have appointed Blake Christensen to the NSI board executive committee. Blake has been very involved with our education program, committing his time to educate those in our industry. I am very much looking forward to working with Blake and continually moving our industry forward.”

Under Blake’s leadership, Valley View Granite became a Natural Stone Institute Accredited fabricator in 2015 and has provided fabrication services for homes through the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program. Under his leadership, Valley View Granite has also participated in NSI’s Industry-Wide EPD report for countertops and donated to the Natural Stone Foundation. During his time on the NSI board, Blake has facilitated several Stone Summits for the Stone Industry Education program and provided valuable insight into the fabricator sector of the industry.

Blake commented: “To be able to serve and give back to an industry that has given me and my family so much has been such a privilege, and it is a great honor and responsibility to be asked to serve for four more years on the NSI executive committee. I am excited to continue strengthening NSI’s relevance and influence within the lanes of safety, education, standards, community and the promotion of natural stone. It is truly humbling to carry the torch of those great leaders that have walked this path before me. Relationships matter most and I will do my best to strengthen and grow the relationships and influence of the natural stone industry. Thank you for letting me serve."

The 2024 NSI executive committee is comprised of President Jensen, Vice President Evan Cohen (Quality Marble & Granite), Treasurer Jeff Erickson (Cutting Edge Countertops) and Secretary Christensen. Christensen is slated to become the association’s board president in 2027.