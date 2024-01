Melange is a sophisticated tile collection, with sinuous transitions from one color to another on the same surface. Pink morphs into blue and blue into green on the surface of the same tile in designs of different combinations. These transitions bring to mind the canvas of a contemporary art painting. The tiles come in a 11.7- x 54.2-cm format in a matte finish.

For more on the collection visit: www.wowdesigneu.com.