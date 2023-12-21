During the presentation of Cevisama, held yesterday at the Ascer headquarters, a powerful buyer campaign was revealed, which this year reaches one million euros again, as well as the new space layout and the creation of a large active square that will become the epicenter of the fair and will host events such as the Architecture Forum, the Alfa de Oro awards or the 40th anniversary gala. The reference fair in the sector will be held from February 26th to March 1st at Feria Valencia.

VALENCIA, SPAIN -- Cevisama, the international trade fair for the ceramic, bathroom equipment, natural stone, and related sectors, presented yesterday its 40th edition in Castellón. The event was held at the Ascer headquarters and was attended by local, national and international press, as well as various exhibiting brands and Industry Associations.

Carmen Álvarez, director of the event, Jorge Fombellida, director of Feria Valencia, and Daniel Marco, deputy director of the fairground, were responsible for presenting the edition that will bring many novelties compared to other celebrations.

Cevisama Reaches 95% Occupancy

More than two months before the celebration of Cevisama, the fair already has 95% of the floor space occupied. The response from the industry has been positive. “These data reflect the interest in participating in Cevisama in its 40th edition, both in the more traditional exhibition space and in the new formats that we present,” Álvarez adds. She is referring to the different exhibition spaces, which were also unveiled during the presentation.

Ceramic, bathroom equipment, Cevisama Build, the fair’s most eco-friendly and sustainable bet, Cevisama Tech, whose technological pavilion will include the most innovative offer, Cevisama Trends, the fair’s trends gallery, and The New Architectonics, a strong bet on industrialized construction that is gaining increasing strength in the sector.

New Distribution, New Routes

One of the most notable innovations is the renovation of the exhibition space, with a distribution that seeks to improve the visitor experience and enhance the interaction and visibility of exhibitors. “The objective is to create new routes prioritizing circulation within the pavilions and reducing the flow in the central gallery,” explained Daniel Marco, deputy director of the fair, who added that fair personnel will be placed in strategic areas, such as the entrances to the pavilions, to divert the flow of people towards the pavilions and to carry out a QR code reading control at the entrances.

This new layout is intended to offer visitors a smoother and more enriching experience, facilitating the encounter with the latest trends and products in the sector.

Cevisama will dress up for its 40th birthday and will have a spectacular Institutional Hall located within the fair, behind the turnstiles. “We want the Cevisama image to be unforgettable in 2024,” declared the director of Cevisama. It will be a space where all the institutions will be represented and that will have the 40th anniversary as its protagonist.

Plaza Activa, the Nerve Center of Cevisama

One of the big novelties of this edition will be the Plaza Activa space, designed to become the epicenter of the activities and events most outstanding of the fair. It will be the place where the 40th Anniversary Gala will be held, but also the space that will host the prestigious Architecture Forum, one of the most anticipated events of each edition that brings together architects, interior designers, decorators, etc.

In 2024, the Architecture Forum will be divided into three days, with a talk each afternoon dedicated to each speaker. In addition, there will also be daily continuous talks and awards ceremonies such as the Alfa de Oro. It will be more than 1,000 square meters of space, decorated with ceramic motifs that transmit the history, technology, trade and industry.

One Million Euros of Investment

Cevisama once again bets on a powerful buyer campaign for its 2024 edition. An action that will be carried out thanks to the collaboration of IVACE Internacional and ICEX.

The investment will be one million euros, divided between the international and national buyer. “80% of the invitations are international, from buyers mainly from North America, Europe and the Middle East, the remaining 20% will be for national guests from all autonomous communities.” This is how Carmen Álvarez and Daniel Marco revealed during the presentation and pointed out that this action is done jointly with the exhibitors, who propose profiles, customers and origin of provenance of the guests.

Other Novelties

Proalso will have a unique space where the best professionals will perform live demonstrations on how to apply different products. It is a didactic area where you can learn and share experiences and knowledge, as well as learn about new products and technical solutions.

Next to this area, there will also be a space for distributors. This will be an immersive experience within a store or point of sale, where they can assess and better understand the new needs based on current consumption habits. "We will materialize the future of the sector in this space, so that visitors can get an idea of where we are headed," Marco explained. He added that other novelties will include the installation of a product gallery whose objective is to pay tribute to the 40th anniversary of the event. It will be inspired by art galleries.