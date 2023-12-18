Buying or renting quarry equipment is an investment in your business with a long-term payoff. Check out this premium quality Terna 3CX squaring saw from Fantini S.p.A., offered by EuroStone Machine USA, Inc. Benefits of the machine include:

  • Good for block or wall cuts
  • Time-saving mobility (use anywhere)
  • Economical single-operator use
  • Low-risk dry cuts with virtually no noise or dust
  • No cooling water required
  • Stay safe in the cabin

 Machine Specifications:

  • Cutting depth of 11 feet, 2 inches
  • Speed of 5 inches per minute
  • 180-degree arm rotation