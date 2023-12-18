Buying or renting quarry equipment is an investment in your business with a long-term payoff. Check out this premium quality Terna 3CX squaring saw from Fantini S.p.A., offered by EuroStone Machine USA, Inc. Benefits of the machine include:

Good for block or wall cuts

Time-saving mobility (use anywhere)

Economical single-operator use

Low-risk dry cuts with virtually no noise or dust

No cooling water required

Stay safe in the cabin

Machine Specifications: