LAS VEGAS, NV – MSI will host a Grand Opening Extravaganza for its new Las Vegas, NV, showroom and distribution center on Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. The gala event celebrates the largest flooring and countertop showroom in the city, featuring refreshments, a special performance, exclusive pricing specials and much more, according to MSI.

Located at 6955 S. Jones Blvd., the new facility showcases an array of natural stone and quartz countertops, as well as porcelain and ceramic, luxury vinyl and backsplash tile. Additionally, the state-of-the-art climate-controlled space offers hardscape products.

An experienced sales team will offer interactive flooring, countertop, kitchen and bathroom, visualizer tools to assist in their customers’ product selections.

The new showroom hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

