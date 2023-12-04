XLIGHT is Porcelanosa's large-format porcelain available in extra slim sizes, which recreates the look of cement, marble, stone, wood and metal. The wide range of large-format tiles is ideal for walls and floors with a visual continuity that can elevate the aesthetics of any space.

The technical porcelain tile is offered in four finishes -- polished, silk, textured and natural.

XLIGHT is available in several sizes, including 24 x 47, 47 x 47 or 47 x 106 inches, and comes in two thicknesses: 6 or 9mm. The 9mm pieces are ideal for more high-trafficked areas.

The large-format porcelain can be used as flooring or cladding, but also as exterior elements such as facades. Moreover, it is well suited for kitchen and bathrooms. XLIGHT is known for its lightness, waterproof and stain resistance, as well as easy cleaning.