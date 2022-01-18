Led by architects Esen Akyar Karoğlu and Zafer Karoğlu, a team from Iglo Architects recently designed the third office of Düzen Laboratories in Ataşehir Nida Kule, Turkey. The architectural firm had also designed the previous two laboratories for the Ankara, Turkey-based company.

Maintaining a high level of service and quality was a top priority for the design team, while creating a clean and contemporary aesthetic for the laboratory. A streamlined industrial vibe was achieved with porcelain floor tile replicating the look of concrete. Employed in 60- x 60-cm format, the tile flows throughout the public spaces – providing durability for the high-traffic facility.

The large-sized floor tiles complement the openness of the lobby and the gray tones have a striking effect against white wall elements in the design of the two-story, 200,000-square-meter building. In addition to the flooring, the porcelain tile also clads the walls in the restrooms. The water-resistant surface of the tile makes it an ideal choice for the design of these spaces.

Iglo Architects reports that the design of Düzen Laboratories was completed in approximately two and a half months.