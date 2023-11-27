Stormy-blue waves surge against the cool white backdrop of this striking design, cloaking its translucent gray colorways with soft ripples and pronounced spires of saturated cobalt, paired with debossed Inverness™ veins, adding subtle texture.

“The Inverness designs are a testament to Cambria technology reaching unparalleled pinnacles, meticulous craftsmanship and innovation that elevates aesthetics to unprecedented levels, with a touch of texture. These masterpiece designs will cater to diverse project aspirations,” said Kath.