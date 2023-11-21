ATLANTA, GA -- The Home Depot, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire International Designs Group (IDG), a Mill Point Capital platform company which owns and operates Construction Resources and other design-oriented subsidiaries. IDG is a leading supplier of home products for the construction and design industry.

IDG is known for its impressive portfolio of well-established companies, including Construction Resources, United Materials, European Granite and Marble, Marva and Cancos Tile & Stone. Current home improvement offerings include natural stone, engineered and porcelain slabs, custom countertops, appliances, lighting, garage doors, fireplaces, glass and mirror, as well as tile and flooring.

With a greater than 50-year legacy in the building products industry, Construction Resources is committed to customer satisfaction and product excellence. This strategic acquisition aligns with The Home Depot's focus on capturing a larger share of the Pro market by building capabilities to serve Pros of all sizes, across their project needs. As a part of continued strategic alignment, the entire IDG and Construction Resources senior management team will be moving forward with the company post transaction.

“We’re thrilled to join The Home Depot team, because their customer- and associate-focused culture aligns so well with Construction Resources’ commitment to excellence in serving our customers,” said Mitch Hires, CEO of IDG and Construction Resources. “The Home Depot’s scale, operational expertise and product innovation is unmatched in our industry, and I’m confident the combination of our capabilities will bring tremendous value to the Pros and homeowners who rely on us every day.”

“Mitch and the entire IDG team have built a tremendous platform, which will continue to flourish within The Home Depot’s organization. We are honored to have worked closely with them to achieve several milestones, and they are well-positioned moving into their next phase of growth,” said Rick Bennet, Mill Point executive partner.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is anticipated to be finalized by the end of 2023.