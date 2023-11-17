DEERFIELD BEACH, FL -- MAPEI Corporation, a leading manufacturer of construction materials for the building industry, announces our family of carbon-neutral products. Now, specifiers, contractors and homeowners can choose to use products that are fully offset throughout their entire life cycle. “For MAPEI, our carbon-neutral status is achieved by calculating the product’s carbon footprint and reducing it to zero through a combination of efficiency measures in-house, as well as through the acquisition of certified carbon credits in support of renewable energy and forestry protection projects,” said Brittany Storm, sustainability manager for MAPEI Corporation. “We understand that being carbon neutral is not enough. This is just the start. We’re looking at our products and in our facilities themselves to reduce our carbon emissions.”

“MAPEI’s carbon-neutral product family is one of many of our sustainable offerings, which include a variety of health and environmental certifications, and is the latest offering in our long-ranging efforts to be good shepherds of the environment,” explained Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of MAPEI Corporation. “These products join our CUBE system and Re-Con line of cement admixtures, which reduce the carbon levels of the concrete mix itself and turn waste concrete into usable material, respectively. Now, by using CO2 offsets through renewable energy and reforestation projects, the MAPEI family of carbon-neutral products offers our customers a way to make a contribution to the well-being of the environment, the planet and the future, while still providing the strength and durability for which MAPEI is so well known. That is our commitment, and it crosses all of our product lines – not just our commercial and residential mortars and grouts, but also our materials for industry as well.”

This family of carbon-neutral products includes:

Keraflex® Super: Premium, extra smooth, large-and-heavy-tile mortar with polymer

Large Tile & Stone Mortar (white and gray): Premium, polymer-enriched, large-and-heavy-tile and thin-set mortar

Light Mortar for Tile & Stone: Lightweight, polymer-enriched mortar for floors and walls (available at select retail locations in Canada only)

Mapecem® Quickpatch: High-performance, fast-setting, cementitious material for patching concrete

Mapefer® 1K: Corrosion-inhibiting coating for reinforcing steel

MAPEI Ultralite® Mortar Zero: Premium, carbon-neutral, lightweight mortar with polymer for large and heavy tile

Planitop® XS: One-component, fast-setting, extended-working-time, vertical and overhead repair mortar

Ultracolor® Plus FA: Rapid-setting, “all-in-one” grout replacement for sanded and unsanded grouts

Ultraflex® LFT™ (white and gray): Premium, large-and-heavy tile mortar with polymer

“We know carbon neutral isn’t enough and that we need to continually examine our products and processes to further reduce our impacts. Close attention is paid to our Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs), Global Warming Potentials (GWPs) and how we can further improve our impacts on the environment,” Storm explained.

“At MAPEI we like to say that sustainability is built into everything that we do,” Di Geso continued. “These enhanced products with optimized formulas are the result of that ongoing innovative drive and join our larger initiative to reduce our carbon footprint.”

For more information on MAPEI’s carbon-neutral family of products, visit www.mapei.com.