LAS VEGAS, NV -- The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) will celebrate its 60th year with engaging programming, including the return of daily hosts for NEXTStage.

“We have an exceptional lineup of NEXTStage hosts that will bring a wealth of knowledge to the conversations. Each is an expert in their field, offering new insights into the kitchen and bath industry,” said Suzie Williford, executive vice president & chief strategy officer for NKBA, which owns KBIS. “We are thrilled to see all the ways they will contribute to this year’s programming!”

Offering attendees various presentations featuring thought leadership, industry trends and engaging conversations, NEXTStage will present compelling experts touching upon four curated verticals: wellness, sustainability, business and trends, and technology. Each day a new host will MC the experience, fostering lively and informative sessions. KBIS is proud to welcome the following daily hosts:

● Day 1, February 27th: Michel Smith Boyd is an American interior designer and star of HGTV hit shows, Luxe for Less and Rock The Block 4. He has received countless accolades including being recognized as one of the Top 10 African American Designers in the country and tapped as one of Atlanta’s Top 50 Most Powerful People, as well as Veranda’s Next Legend.

● Day 2, February 28th: Julee Ireland is a Los Angeles & Houston-based real estate investor, interior design architect, DIY expert, TV host, award-winning author, and NKBA member. As a designer and builder, she aims to teach clients about all aspects of the building process – from architecture to interior design, framing to plumbing, electrical, lighting and every last detail in between.

● Day 3, February 29th: Alena Capra is the owner and principal of the Fort Lauderdale based, award winning design firm, Alena Capra Designs. With more than two decades of experience as an interior designer, she is also a Certified Master Kitchen & Bath Designer (CMKBD) and NKBA member. A lover of all things tile and stone, Alena has served for the past nine years as the industry ambassador and spokesperson for Coverings, the largest global tile and stone exhibition in North America.

The 2024 show, proudly sponsored by Karran at the Platinum Level and TOTO at the Gold Level, will expand into three halls in the Las Vegas Convention Center and feature more than 550 exhibitors including 150 new exhibitors and new categories such as lighting.

The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, February 27 to 29, 2024.