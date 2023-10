With the Faces collection, new from WOW Design, walls can be brought to life and infused with movement, thanks to the volumes and waves on its tiles. The long slender tiles can be used on any curved surface. In addition to the flat tile model, Faces also features four different volumetric tiles, from wavy to triangular models, all designed to enhance living spaces in a multitude of ways. Faces comes in a 5x40cm format in a choice of eight colors.