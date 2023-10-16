Lunada Bay Tile is refreshing one of its most popular ceramic tile collections, Graphite, with two new shapes and three artistic colors. Graphite is one of the many tile products stocked in Lunada Bay Tile’s 100,000 square-foot facility in Harbor City, CA, and is ready to ship immediately.

The collection is inspired by pencil drawings, one of the oldest forms of self-expression, as well as raw ingredients for artistic expression. “Artists throughout the centuries have used charcoal for sketching outlines of their frescos and creating illustrated masterpieces. This art medium is inspiration for Graphite,” says Brand Manager Jim Stevens.

The Graphite ceramic tile series is being refreshed with three new colors – Klein Blue, Carmine Red and Molten Bronze – all are well-known, time-honored paint colors. A graceful new pattern, Duet, is a blending of triangular and rectangular shapes is being introduced and a new rectangular field, 4 ¾ inches x 9 ½ inches is also being added.

A handcrafted ceramic series, Graphite offers an expanding variety of options for personal expression. From subtly textured charcoal surfaces to metallic bronze and colorful artistic pigments – the juxtaposition of color, light and shadow evoke emotion, drama and contemplation.