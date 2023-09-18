Next week stone industry members from around the world will unite in Verona, Italy for Marmomac, the annual international stone fair, scheduled from Tuesday, September 26 to Friday September 29, 2023. The exhibition, which introduces a new look this year, will offer attendees multiple experiences, including viewing the latest technological advances in machinery, tooling and stone materials, as well as architectural and design exhibits and educational sessions.

The 2023 Marmomac campaign aims to represent not only the connection between natural stone art and technology, but also the entire natural stone industry. The chosen images of the reconstructed bust and fragment of Michelangelo’s David serve as a visual representation of this industry’s fusion of artistic heritage and technological advancements. The magenta plus shape in front of the figure symbolizes the significance of Marmomac as a global event, while the claim “Be the Plus, Be Part of It” encourages industry professionals to engage and actively contribute to the exhibition. The campaign’s payoff, “Best Stone Trade Show” remains unchanged.

The human figure in the 2023 Marmomac campaign completes a trilogy that began in 2021 with the theme of “Welcome Back” after the pandemic and continued in 2022 with an homage to Antonio Canova. This trilogy of campaigns displaying art and human figures showcases the evolution and resilience of the natural stone industry -- from its recovery after the pandemic to paying tribute to renowned artists like Canova, culminating in the representation of the connection between natural stone art and technology in the current campaign. Each year’s campaign builds upon the previous one -- highlighting the industry’s progress and significance.

Also making its debut this year is “A Matter of Stone,” set in the brand new Pavilion 1 on the fairgrounds. Curated by Elle Décor Italy and designed by Calvi Brambilla Studio, the exhibit hall will include displays of furniture, surfaces, objects and environments that highlight stone’s quality, beauty and versatility.

In addition to “A Matter of Stone,” show management has listed four other reasons stone industry members should attend Marmomac 2023. They include:

The Global Epicenter of Marble

Marmomac is the global meeting point for professionals in the marble industry. Here, you can connect with leading manufacturers, suppliers, architects and designers in the field, creating new connections and business opportunities.

The Latest Trends and Innovations

Marmomac is the ideal place to discover the latest trends in the world of marble, from new processing techniques to innovative applications in architecture and design. Stay updated on the industry's latest innovations.

Educational Events and Workshops

By participating in Marmomac, you will have access to a wide range of educational events, workshops and seminars led by industry leaders. Expand your knowledge and acquire new skills to grow your business.

Explore the Future of Architecture and Design

Marble is not just a material; it is a source of inspiration for architects and designers. Marmomac offers you the opportunity to explore how marble integrates into the most innovative and creative projects worldwide.

Marmomac 2023 will feature 12 halls and seven outdoor areas. There will be more than 1,400 exhibitors from 53 countries.