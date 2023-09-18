This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
ProKnee® Introduces Its New Innovative Strap Design
September 18, 2023
The new elastic straps developed for their professional grade kneepads were designed with robust ribbing that allows the patented lock of their Smartlock® Plus buckle to bite into the strap and achieve your perfect, secure fit with just a pull. Mechanically locking in your fit ensures no slipping and no need to retighten.