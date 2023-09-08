QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC, CANADA -- Polycor is set to exhibit at Hardscape North America (HNA) 2023, scheduled from October 18th to 20th at the Kentucky Exhibition Center in Louisville, KY. The international stone producer will be at booth 23038, and will be offer a chance for visitors to win a state-of-the-art Yeti Toolbox filled with premium tools designed to work with natural stone, supplied by the company’s partners: Alpha Professional Tools, Probst, SRW Products and Trow & Holden Company.

“We are all about ‘keeping it real’ this year with an interactive booth display that showcases our North American natural stones like never before,” stated Polycor. The company encourages attendees to stop by and join its team in a personalized conversation and to discover:

The power of its new visualizer tool.

Strategies to build and market a business using natural stone.

How its online product calculator can help meet budget goals.