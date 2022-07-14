KNOXVILLE, TN -- BB Industries and Integra announce a special promotion. Now through the end of 2022, fabricators can be entered in a drawing for one of two tickets to attend the 2023 Masters Golf Tournament, to be held on its traditional home course in Augusta, GA.

For every case of Integra adhesive purchased, participants earn an entry in the drawing. “Going to the Masters is on a lot of guy’s bucket list,” said Jeff Dykstra, BBI vice president of revenue operations. “There are a very limited number of Competition Day passes available.”

Case purchases qualifying for the drawing will be valid from June 15, 2022 through December 31, 2022.

A Masters ticket and accommodations are included with winning selections, according to Dykstra. “Two winners will be announced at our Third Annual TISE party in February, 2023.” Complete details are available at www.BBIndustriesLLC.com/masters.