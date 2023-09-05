The noble and renewed version of Breccia marble, the right mix between the coarse quality of stone and the nobility of marble. Karnis embodies all of this, a nature that continues to surprise and inspire us with jeweled surfaces full of details and harmony. Traces of contrasting colors set in non-directional veins, almost like precious minerals inlaid in the tone-on-tone background. At last, an original marble capable of surprising and enhancing. An abundance of surfaces that are powerful yet discreet, capable of dressing a modern and eclectic interior design, like a classic and elegant home.

Available in Charcoal, Graphite, Grey, Ivory, Sand and Silver.

