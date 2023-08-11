St. CLOUD, MN -- Park Industries, the leading manufacturer of stone fabrication machinery, is thrilled to announce its 70th anniversary in the stone industry. To commemorate this remarkable achievement, Park Industries is excited to introduce ParkFest, a first-of-its-kind event scheduled for October 3 to 4, 2023. Stone fabricators from across North America are invited to Park's Minnesota headquarters to join them in this historic celebration.

ParkFest promises to be an unforgettable experience, offering the opportunity to explore educational and networking activities. The event will showcase groundbreaking product launches, providing a glimpse into the future of stone fabrication technology. Live machine demonstrations will offer valuable insights, and participants will gain knowledge and skills through interactive sessions.

"As we commemorate our 70th anniversary, Park Industries is dedicated to providing an engaging platform that celebrates education, machinery and camaraderie," said Joan Schatz, chief executive officer at Park Industries, "ParkFest 2023 is designed to be an immersive and enriching experience for all stone fabricators, and we are eager to share our passion for innovation and excellence."

One of the highlights of ParkFest will be the Sponsor Pavilion, featuring more than 15 industry-leading partners, including representatives from software and tooling vendors to slab manufacturers and fabricator associations. The company extends its heartfelt gratitude to all the sponsors for their support and contribution to making ParkFest come to life. The culmination of ParkFest 2023 will be a cookout at Park’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, where guests can come together to celebrate the company's legacy while enjoying good food, cold drinks and great company. The event will foster connections among industry professionals, encouraging collaboration and networking among attendees.

Park Industries extends an open invitation to all stone fabricators to join in this historic celebration. Registration for ParkFest 2023 is now open; to secure your spot and learn more about the event, visit parkindustries.com/parkfest.

For those interested in exploring the rich history of Park Industries, the company's milestone achievements over the past 70 years can be traced through its History and Milestones page. Visit parkindustries.com/company/history-milestones/.