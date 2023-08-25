Safeboard™ OSP is constructed to last and provide worry-free enjoyment of your beautiful stone countertops. Avoid long-term problems that plywood sub-tops can cause such as warping and bacterial growth. Unlike plywood, Safeboard ™ OSP is:
- water and moisture resistant
- rigid and durable aluminum
- safe and sanitary
Plywood absorbs water and warps over time. Not to mention the mold and formaldehyde. YES, plywood frequently contains formaldehyde. Safeboard ™ OSP is utilized in the stone and tile industry as a safe and sturdy alternative to plywood for kitchen, bathroom and outdoor countertops.
With Safeboard ™ OSP there's no more need for corbels, or engineering metal frames to support an overhang. Made up entirely of high-durability aluminum, a strategically engineered honeycomb core is bonded between two rigid skins to create incredible strength.
Safeboard ™ OSP is the first ever engineered sub-top system and is almost four times more rigid than plywood.
A 5/8-inch panel of Safeboard™ OSP supports more weight than 3/4-inch plywood.
Safely install a 16-inch overhang with a 5/8-inch panel of Safeboard™ OSP.
No additional support needed.
To learn more about the entire line of Safeboard products, visit safeboardpro.com.