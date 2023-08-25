Safeboard™ OSP is constructed to last and provide worry-free enjoyment of your beautiful stone countertops. Avoid long-term problems that plywood sub-tops can cause such as warping and bacterial growth. Unlike plywood, Safeboard ™ OSP is:

water and moisture resistant

rigid and durable aluminum

safe and sanitary

Plywood absorbs water and warps over time. Not to mention the mold and formaldehyde. YES, plywood frequently contains formaldehyde. Safeboard ™ OSP is utilized in the stone and tile industry as a safe and sturdy alternative to plywood for kitchen, bathroom and outdoor countertops.

With Safeboard ™ OSP there's no more need for corbels, or engineering metal frames to support an overhang. Made up entirely of high-durability aluminum, a strategically engineered honeycomb core is bonded between two rigid skins to create incredible strength.

Safeboard ™ OSP is the first ever engineered sub-top system and is almost four times more rigid than plywood.

A 5/8-inch panel of Safeboard™ OSP supports more weight than 3/4-inch plywood.

Safely install a 16-inch overhang with a 5/8-inch panel of Safeboard™ OSP.

No additional support needed.

